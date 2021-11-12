Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SWK traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

