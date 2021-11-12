Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

