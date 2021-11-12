PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Releases Earnings Results

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 31,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,318. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

