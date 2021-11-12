Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $246,260.86 and $5,595.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.