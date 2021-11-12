Wall Street Games Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,991,159.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

