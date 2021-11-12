Brokerages Expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

SMMT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 76,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,923. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

