Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce sales of $31.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.34 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $140.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.57 billion to $143.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $170.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.23 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

BABA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,818,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979,119. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.