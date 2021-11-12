Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Billion

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce sales of $31.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.34 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $140.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.57 billion to $143.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $170.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.23 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

BABA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,818,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979,119. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.