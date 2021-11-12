Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report sales of $125.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.17 million to $152.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $424.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $486.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $558.96 million, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $602.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 345,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,558. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

