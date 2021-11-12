Analysts Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Target Price at $207.73

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.63. 25,598,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,797,914. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $176.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.