Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $31.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.34 billion and the lowest is $31.29 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $140.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.57 billion to $143.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.23 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 154.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $166.81. 12,818,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,979,119. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

