Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.300 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.34. 688,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. Capri has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

