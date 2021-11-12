LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

LivaNova stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.44. 228,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

