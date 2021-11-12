Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 786,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,547. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

