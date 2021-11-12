ETHPad 24-Hour Volume Tops $871,585.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and approximately $871,585.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 64,970,739.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00072112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.16 or 0.07233839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,152.32 or 0.99667551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.