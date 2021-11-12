Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wix.com reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,066.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.14.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $10.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.