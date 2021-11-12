BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $20.20 Average PT from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,073. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

