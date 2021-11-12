Rong Zhou Sells 7,813 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 240,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,908. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

