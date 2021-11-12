Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang Sells 10,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yueou Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00.

GDYN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. 657,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

