BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Buys $32,338.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 463,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,828. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $811.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

