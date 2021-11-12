Jeffery Allen Leonard Sells 503 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $156.49. 22,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.17 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.