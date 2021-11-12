DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

DMAC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $4.16. 246,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,618. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

