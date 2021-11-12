EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. 92,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $67.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 5,191.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of EuroDry worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

