AGCO (AGCO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) recently:

11/10/2021 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $154.00.

10/29/2021 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

10/13/2021 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AGCO by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after acquiring an additional 132,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

