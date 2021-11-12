Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.820-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.15 billion-$19.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. 1,824,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,663. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

