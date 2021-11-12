XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOS updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

XOS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 1,851,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53. XOS has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XOS stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

