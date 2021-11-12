CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

CRMD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 248,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,376. The firm has a market cap of $200.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 73,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.