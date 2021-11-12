Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Sells $483,084.24 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $491,791.44.
ALRM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.82. 117,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,074. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
