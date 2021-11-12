Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Sells $483,084.24 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $491,791.44.

ALRM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.82. 117,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,074. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

