Glen Griffiths Sells 36,319 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 2,293,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,188. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.