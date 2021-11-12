Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Insider Steve Smits Sells 20,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,875,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Smits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00.

NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.27. 122,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

