Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths Sells 17,333 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40.

On Thursday, September 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51.

Shares of BE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $34.15. 2,293,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,188. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

