Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,529,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after buying an additional 464,483 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

