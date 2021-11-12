SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 46,803 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $146.57. 144,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,136. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

