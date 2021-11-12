AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 30,700 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,700 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $3,163,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $2,122,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $2,841,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $1,965,825.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

AppLovin stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in AppLovin by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,047 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

