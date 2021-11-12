$84.15 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report sales of $84.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $100.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $341.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $350.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $322.21 million, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $337.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HMST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 151,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

