Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

