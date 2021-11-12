City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.