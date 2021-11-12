Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ENJY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,007. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

ENJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.