Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 226,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,172,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

