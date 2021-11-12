NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Declares GBX 1.79 Dividend

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NESF traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 100.40 ($1.31). 466,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,711. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.07. The firm has a market cap of £590.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.94.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.