Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,063.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.66 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.