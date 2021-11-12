iEnergizer Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 8.12 (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.11) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IBPO traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 318 ($4.15). 106,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.45. iEnergizer has a 1-year low of GBX 244.98 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 287.25. The firm has a market cap of £604.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30.

Get iEnergizer alerts:

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.