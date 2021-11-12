iEnergizer Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 8.12 (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.11) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON IBPO traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 318 ($4.15). 106,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.45. iEnergizer has a 1-year low of GBX 244.98 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 287.25. The firm has a market cap of £604.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30.
iEnergizer Company Profile
