Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $40.86 Average PT from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,042,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,663. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

