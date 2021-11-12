Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATZAF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ATZAF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

