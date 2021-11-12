Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Price Hits $0.0654 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $6.54 million and $1,872.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 64,970,739.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00072112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.16 or 0.07233839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,152.32 or 0.99667551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

