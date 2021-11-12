Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Capri stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.34. 688,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

