Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Fossil Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Fossil Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,954. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fossil Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 411.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

