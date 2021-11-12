GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 4,015,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,224. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.71. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

