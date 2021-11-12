Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Declares $1.62 Dividend

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.6199 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

GJNSY remained flat at $$25.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GJNSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

