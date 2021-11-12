$2.50 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.59. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $671.36. 492,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.54. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $311.82 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

