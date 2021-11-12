JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.14. The company had a trading volume of 74,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

